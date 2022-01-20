Novavax Receives TGA Tick Of Approval As Additional Vaccine Option

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved the Novavax jab.

Health authorities are hopeful the new protein-based vaccine will drive inoculation rates towards 100% across the nation.

Australians 18 years and older will have access, with two doses given three weeks apart.

The next step is receiving approval by the ATAGI.

The Novavax is the first ever protein-based jab, with Australia ordering 51 million doses.

TGA Professor said a booster requirement and availability for children is set to be discussed.

"The company hasn't yet submitted application to us for that, but we're talking to them," Skerrit said.

"We've given an undertaking as we do for all COVID vaccines. As soon as we got that data we'll review it as an absolute top priority."

Skerritt said many Australians will look to receive the protein-based vaccine, raising the nation's overall target rates.

"I would have had several hundred emails from individuals and groups who have said for whatever reason we would like to have [this] particular vaccine … this just gives them further choice."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.