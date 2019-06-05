"Now That's A Good Story!" The Alleged Essendon Punch-On Behind Footscray's Entry To The VFL In 1924

A discussion about the history of the VFL and VFA prompted Eddie McGuire to share a brilliant story about a clash between VFL team Essendon and then-VFA team Footscray that saw the Bombers start in-fighting mid-game.

The two champions of each competition in 1924, Essendon and Footscray, clashed to see whether it was worthwhile for the Dogs to join the VFL.

"What happened was they had a game between the Dogs and the Bombers, the two champions, to see whether it would be good to get the Dogs to join in," Eddie explained.

"They played and the Dogs won the game."

It led to Footscray - as well as Hawthorn and North Melbourne - admitted into the VFL for the 1925 season.

However, what really made the story was a series of allegations between Essendon players that led to "punching on" in the rooms at half time.

"These are the histories that are there!" Eddie explained.

THE FULL STORY:

