NQ Rock'n Country Reveal The 2022 Line Up! We Here At Triple M Are A Little Excited!

NQ’s Rock’n Country is where you’ll want to be this August with the first line up announcement just released.



Lee Kernaghan, Gina Jeffreys, Tania Kernaghan and Graeme Connors are just a few of the big-name artists coming to Mackay this year.



Australian legend Lee Kernaghan will join over 40 other Australian artists in Mackay this August at the Mackay Showgrounds.



“I heard great things about the last NQ’s Rock’n Country Festival, so I am excited to be coming to Mackay in 2022 to bring my 30th Anniversary show to the Mackay Showground in August. It’s going to be a big party,” said headlining act Lee Kernaghan.



Along with the first line up drop, the festival has also extended the Early Bird Ticket Sale until the end of February QCCS presents NQ’s Rock’n Country debuted in August 2021 after overcoming multiple hurdles thrown at the festival.



Local business owner and event organiser Geoff Baguley from Yeehaa Events was excited to share the news that NQ’s Rock’n Country will be back in Mackay this year for another three-day festival from 19 – 21 August.



“The line-up this year is massive, not only do we have some of the artists that were able to perform last year but we also have some those that were unable to attend due to COVID border restrictions at the time, plus many more!”

Along with Adam Harvey, Fanny Lumsden, Shane Nicolson, Sara Storer, James Blundell, Christie Lamb, The Hillbilly Goats, Jody Direen, Raechel Whitchurch, Luke Geiger, Brooke Schubert, Linc Phelps and Route 33.



As well as Cass Hopetoun, Sammy White, Josh Setterfield, Keely Johnson, Tommy Contor, Lloyd Saunders, Zoe McLellan and Alyssa Brache.

“After everything that was thrown at us in 2020 and 2021, thanks to COVID, we really made the impossible happen and we are ready to do it again,” Mr Baguley said.



“Without our sponsors support this event truly wouldn’t be possible and we can’t thank them enough said Mr Baguley.

Managing director Craig Bogaarts said that they got caught up in the enthusiasm from the organisers and quickly decided to support the event at the highest level available.



“We are very keen to continue to see the event take hold and become a permanent part of the Mackay social and event calendar,” said Mr Bogaarts.

“Geoff and the team put on an event that certainly surpassed my expectations as a spectator, I also got to spend time with many of the artists over the three days and the comments around the stage and sound quality where nothing short of exceptional.



“Obviously these events bring visitors and locals alike and such a well-run event will certainly have myself and QCCS fronting up again and again,” said Mr Boggarts.



Again, the event will be supporting Variety - the Children’s Charity which supports kids and families who are facing challenges through sickness, disadvantage or living with a disability.



“After all of the hurdles and lower numbers than originally expected, we still were able to raise $31,000 in 2021 for Variety, imagine what we will do next year with nothing stopping us from reaching our target of $100,000,” said Mr Baguley.



Variety – the Children’s Charity helps kids to gain mobility, to get out and about in the community, to communicate, achieve independence and increase their self-esteem. They help those kids who miss out, allowing them to be able to join in.



The event will be raising funds through-out the duration of the festival as well as through ticket sales in Variety’s Heart lottery were a grand prize of $10,000 is on offer.



Stay up to date with ticket information and announcements through the QCCS NQ’s Rock’n Country website and Facebook page.