NQBP Launches $60,000 Community Fund!!!

NORTH Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation launched its new 2022-23 Community Fund.

A total of $60,000 in funding is available for initiatives within NQBP’s port communities of Hay Point, Mackay, Abbot Point (Bowen), and Weipa.



NQBP Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Fertin said the NQBP Community Fund will deliver tangible benefits and stronger community connections.



“In more than a decade, NQBP has invested more than $1 million in its community programs, with benefits extending far beyond the dollar value to often long-lasting impacts on the health and wellbeing of our port communities,” Mr Fertin said.



“The NQBP Community Fund provides funding opportunities for small to large community events, programs and activities that benefit the communities in which we operate and promote the goals of NQBP.



“We are proud to continue to provide funding opportunities to local groups and organisations and empower them to make a real difference in their community.

“We’re also proud of the role we play in supporting Queensland’s economy through our strategic importance in connecting regional Queensland to the world.

“Our successes can only be achieved with the support and commitment of our people, port partners, customers and, importantly, our port communities.”



NQBP is a Queensland Government-owned corporation responsible for the ports of Hay Point, Mackay, Abbot Point and Weipa in far north Queensland. The NQBP Community Fund is open to non-profit groups and organisations, and registered charities, and seeks to support events, programs and activities that align with NQBP’s Vision to be a global leader in sustainable facilitation of port trade and our values of Excellence, Unity, Respect and Integrity.



Applications that identify a community or environmental need, and are consistent with or promote the principles of diversity and inclusion are encouraged.

Applications for this year’s NQBP Community Fund close on 1 November 2022.

For further details or to apply visit HERE