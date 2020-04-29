NRL 2020: 20 Rounds, Origin AFTER The Grand Final And The Warriors In Tamworth

After an initial declaration that the Premiership would recommence from May 28 - but little to no details about how that would happen - the NRL has released more details about what the 2020 season will look like.

The competition will consist of 20 rounds with the Grand Final to be played on October 25, Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys yesterday announced.

While the current ladder will remain in place, the exact draw and the timing of Origin is still unknown - although the latter is expected to take place after the Grand Final.

So is it realistic to expect players to take part in a three-game series at the very end of an exhausting season?

MG says yes - as long as they vow to do one thing.

The proposed Premiership hinges on a great many details - one of those being the Warriors participation.

The New Zealand side are expected to fly into Australia this week before being sequestered away for a 14-day quarantine period.

Where will they be quarantining? Beautiful Tamworth, of course.

