NRL Axe Millions From HQ - Here’s What It Means For Your Club

New NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has made his first massive move since getting the job last month, announcing the NRL will make 25 per cent of its staff redundant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NRL will look to save more than $50 million in the process.

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed what it means to your NRL club, with the players now to face the music of their pay cuts.

