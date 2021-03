A big part of the build up towards the start of the 2021 NRL season centred around teenage sensation Jospeh Suaalii.

Suaalii not only jumped ship from rivals the Rabbitohs to the Roosters but there's big debate of IF he should be allowed to play before his 18th birthday.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo joined Triple M Footy and provided an update on where the situation currently lies.

LISTEN HERE:

Adbo also provided an explanation around Victor Radley's fine and suspension for an incident over the off-season plus shared his thoughts on Cam Smith's retirement; hear the full chat below.