NRL Heading For Mandatory Concussion Stand-Downs

Leading NRL journalist David Riccio says it’s inevitable the NRL will be forced to introduce mandatory stand-down periods for players affected by concussions in-game.

Riccio’s comments come following an opening week of finals football where several of the game’s biggest stars suffered head knocks, with the likes of Mitchell Moses and James Tedesco all failing to finish their opening round fixtures.

Riccio spoke alongside current NRL star Aaron Woods and Penrith legend Ryan Girdler, who both echoed similar comments.

Under current protocols, Players who suffer head knocks must undertake a HIA (Head Injury Assessment) before gaining clearance to resume playing duties. While Rival code AFL uses mandatory stand-down periods, which see players sidelined for at least 12 days after suffering a concussion.

"I don't think there's any doubt we're heading down a path of mandatory stand-downs," Riccio said on Triple M.

