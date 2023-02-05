NRL Integrity Unity, ACT Police To Investigate Sunday Morning Scuffle

The NRL Integrity Unit will investigate an alleged early morning scuffle between two players on Sunday morning.

The Rabbitohs’ Latrell Mitchell and the Raiders’ Jack Wighton were charged by Canberra Police following 30th birthday celebrations for Wighton on Sunday.

A South Sydney club statement read: “The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an alleged incident involving Latrell Mitchell this morning in Canberra.”

“The Rabbitohs have informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the alleged incident.

“The Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Meanwhile a Raiders club statement read: “The Canberra Raiders have been made aware of an alleged incident involving Jack Wighton last night in Canberra.”

“The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and is cooperating with ACT police.

“The Raiders will not be making further comment at this time.”

In footage obtained by Seven, police are allegedly seen arresting Mitchell – after they were called to the scene where Mitchell was then charged with resisting arrest, while Wighton was also charged.

Triple M'S Mark Geyer said the pair made one big error.

“These two weren’t fighting. They’re very close friends and the worst decision they made was going to the nightclub. I can tell you one thing, nothing good happens at nightclubs at 2.30 in the morning.”

Both players are expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on February 22.

