NRL Investigate Roosters Star Victor Radley After He Was Kicked Off A Flight

The NRL's integrity unit have begun investigations into an incident involving Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley, who was recently thrown off returning flight from Gold Coast for being intoxicated.

Radley was allegedly removed off the flight on Saturday night, after he was in Gold Coast watching close friend Ben Thomas play against the Titans.

A match where he was not listed on the team sheet, the Roosters secured a close win against Gold Coast.

In the midst of a five-match suspension following a dangerous tackle in round 11, Radley was travelling back with a group of friends.

Reports say he was removed off the flight due to being intoxicated, forcing the league to investigate.

"The Integrity Unit is aware of an alleged incident and is liaising with the club," an NRL statement said.

Radley returned on a flight with Sydney officials on Sunday.

Daily Telegraph journalist Paul Kent joined NRL360 on Tuesday night to discuss the Radley incident.

“He was removed from a plane on the flight home from the Gold Coast, so was unable to get the plane home,” Kent said

“The Roosters say he was just laughing a bit loud, what we understand is he’d had a few drinks and the flight crew took him off.

“He had to fly home the next morning with Roosters officials, which I thought would have been a pretty frosty flight.”

Radley was in hot water for an incident in May, the NRL investigated him tackling a civilian in Byron Bay - leading to a $20,000 fine and calls for him to take an education training program.

The 23-year-old has been urged by rugby identities to 'stay off the drink'.

Radley is free to return to play in round 17, pending any further punishment by the league or Roosters.

