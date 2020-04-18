NRL Player Movement | Are Quade Cooper & Ben Te'o Set To Join The NRL Immediately?!

Gorden Tallis and Paul Kent believe Quade Cooper would struggle if he was to make the switch to rugby league from rugby union.

Reports suggest, Cooper is on the radar of the Wests Tigers to join the club when the NRL returns from May 28 but both Tallis and Kent believe he'd be sacrificing his own reputation.

Kenty, Hoops & Gordie also discussed the possibility of Sonny Bill Williams dumping his $10 Million deal in England to join the NRL; hear the full chat below.