NRL Player Movement Madness: Ryan Matterson, Jack Wighton & Josh Reynolds

MG has questioned Ryan Matterson's movements, warning him to "be careful what he wished for", after news that the Tigers player has been meeting with a number of other clubs.

Speaking on Tuesday night's The Rush Hour, MG slammed the way Matterson was "parading himself around".

Listen below:

MG also pointed out that it doesn't sound like it's just money that's motivating Matterson to make a move, explaining that coach Michael Maguire has employed techniques that the 25-year-old isn't a huge fan of.

Hear that, and where Josh Reynolds and Jack Wighton are looking, below.

