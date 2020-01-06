NRL Player Movement: Rabbitohs & Roosters Release Statements About Latrell Mitchell And Jai Arrow

Both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters have released statements confirming recent rumours about Jai Arrow and Latrell Mitchell.

Arrow has signed a four-year contract with the Bunnies and will be heading to Redfern to kick-off the 2021 season.

Rabbitohs' General Manager of Football Shane Richardson said that the 24-year-old had shown that he can "perform at a consistently high level" and has demonstrated a "great maturity".

"He has worked with Wayne [Bennett] previously at the Broncos and he has developed into a State of Origin player, but we see him being able to push for further honours in the green and gold in coming years and we couldn't be happier that he will be pursuing those goals whilst playing his NRL football with Souths," Richardson added.

"He was chased by a number of NRL clubs but he has made the Rabbitohs his club of choice from 2021."

The signing throws the Roosters' two-sentence statement about Latrell Mitchell into a whole new light, with the club confirming that the 22-year-old has been granted a leave of absence.

Mitchell will be excused from all training commitments as a result.

Reports suggest that he may now be looking at a reduced one-year deal with the Bunnies, but whether the club can find enough cap space to sign him remains to be seen.

