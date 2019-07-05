NRL Player Nene Macdonald Is No Longer A North Queensland Toyota Cowboy

After an incident on Magnetic Island in June, new face to the Cowboys camp Nene Macdonald will no longer be wearing the blue and grey jersey.

The NRL club has released a statement this morning.

The North Queensland Cowboys today released NRL squad member Nene Macdonald from his playing contract.



The release is by mutual agreement, with the club, Nene and his management deciding Nene needs some time away from the game.



The club will provide Nene with ongoing support and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The 25-year-old played 5 games for the Cowboys in the 2019 NRL season.