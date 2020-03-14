NRL Plea For Financial Assistance From The Australian Government Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has asked the Australian Government for financial assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

V'landys & NRL CEO Todd Greenberg also revealed on Sunday the NRL competition will go ahead as planned for round 2.

This includes, all NRL games will go behind closed doors for an indefinite period and will also see the Warriors remain in Australia due to travel restrictions imposed by the New Zealand Government.

However, the NRL will take re-assess day-by-day.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: