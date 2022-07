Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the NRL has ramped up its bid to host a regular season game in the USA next year.

Read told Triple M's Rush Hour that just moments before Wednesday's Origin decider, a commission meeting was held to discuss the plan.

It's expected the fixture will be between Manly and South Sydney, according to Read.

"They're pressing ahead with it and they want to get a result," Read told Triple M.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!