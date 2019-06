Triple M's League insider Brent Read has revealed the NRL are set to meet with the NSW Government to discuss the venue for the 2021 Grand Final.

According to Ready, the NRL aren't to happy with having to play both the 2020 and 2021 Grand Finals the the SCG leaving the door open for Suncorp Stadium to host NRL's showpiece event.

LISTEN HERE:

FULL READY'S MAIL: