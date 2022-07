Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the NRL will "review" Roosters coach Trent Robinson's post-match criticism of referee Gerard Sutton.

Robinson's comments after the Tricolours' eight-point loss to Penrith on Friday night raised eyebrows, with Read telling Triple M that NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has confirmed the competition will take a closer look at the coach's press conference.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!