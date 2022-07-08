NRL Urged Not To Go Hard On Smith's Ref Spray

Triple M's Ryan Girdler says Melbourne's Brandon Smith should avoid suspension despite coming under fire for comments made at referee Adam Gee during the Storm's loss to Cronulla on Friday night.

Smith was sin-binned late in the match for speaking out against the referee, with video later revealing he called Gee a "cheating bastard".

"I don't think there's too much in that, it wasn't personal," Girdler told Triple M.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!