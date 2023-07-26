2023 Telstra Women’s NRL Premiership

Industree Group Stadium will be the host of the blockbuster NRLW in the 2023 Telstra Women's Premiership on Sunday September 3!

The Stadium will be the focal point of rugby league as the NRLW takes centre stage on Sunday September 3rd, as the Sydney Roosters take on the Parramatta Eels

Experience all the power on the field and passion in the stands as these growing rivalries become epic contests.



Date: Sunday September 3rd

Where: Industree Group Stadium

Match Day Info:

1:50pm Sydney Roosters v Parramatta Eels

