2022 Telstra Women’s NRL Premiership

Central Coast Stadium will be the host of the blockbuster NRLW Triple Header in the 2022 Telstra Women's Premiership, with all six competing teams lining up on Sunday September 18!

The Stadium will be the focal point of rugby league as the NRLW takes centre stage on the same weekend of the NRL Men’s Week 2 Finals, which will be played on Friday September 16 and Saturday September 17.

Experience all the power on the field and passion in the stands as these growing rivalries become epic contests.

Who: NRLW Triple Header

Date: Sunday September 18

Where: Central Coast Stadium

Match Day Info:

12:05pm Brisbane Broncos v Parramatta Eels

1:55pm Gold Coast Titans v Sydney Roosters

3:45pm St George Illawarra Dragons v Newcastle Knights

Plus, keep it on 107.7 Triple M for your chance to score match day tickets for you and some mates to attend on us!

For more information and to secure your seats for the NRLW Triple-Header, click here!

Listen to Paddy & Rob Palmer below, and keep up with your favourite Podcasts on the Listnr app on iOS and Android 📲

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Podcasts on the Listnr App!

App Store OR Google Play