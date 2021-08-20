NSFW Online Platform OnlyFans Says Its Banning Sexually Explicit Content

Only Fans, a platform where fans can pay for photos and videos of online creators is planning a ban on “sexually explicit” content.

The site has earned a reputation for hosting pornographic content, much to its disdain.

While sex workers make up a large proportion of its influencers, OnlyFans has attracted musicians and artists and its popularity skyrocketed during the global coronavirus pandemic.

It has proved to be an extremely lucrative business for its bill of entertainers with even Cardi B, Aaron Carter and recently even Chris Brown joining the bandwagon.

Reportedly the changes, slated for October, were prompted following pressure from OnlyFans payment providers and banking partners. The diversion from sexual content will reportedly help the platform raise $1 billion from outside investors.

Sex workers will find it more difficult to sell their usually sexually explicit content but OnlyFans says they’ll grant the sharing of nude content provided it complies with its yet to be released new policies.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr