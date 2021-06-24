NSW Agriculture Minister Tests Positive To Covid-19

Sydney's COVID crisis has made its way into state parliament with the Agriculture Minister testing positive.

Adam Marshall is one of four Nationals MP's in isolation after dining at Christo's Pizza restaurant in Paddington on Monday night, which has since been named an exposure site.

Meanwhile the state's Health Minister Brad Hazzard joins thousands of Sydneysiders in self-isolation with a close contact infected with the virus

Both MP's at this point are a-symptomatic, as authorities investigate a suspected infection at State Parliament.

Case numbers on Wednesday added to the state's exposure sites including public transport alerts

