NSW And ACT Catholic Teachers Strike Over Inadequate Pay And Conditions

NSW and ACT Catholic teachers are taking strike action on Friday over pay and conditions.

About 18,000 staff across 540 Catholic diocesan schools will walk off the job for the first full-day stoppage by Catholic school teachers in 18 years.

Australia Today's Steve Price speaks to The Independent Education Union of Australia branch secretary Mark Northam about the NSW/ACT teacher strike action

The Independent Education Union (IEU) is calling for a pay increase of 10% to 15% over two years, reduced paperwork, more pupil-free planning time, and an end to staff shortages.

IEU branch secretary for NSW/ACT, Mark Northam, said teachers recognise industrial action is a measure not often taken.

“Uncompetitive salaries, unsustainable workloads and crippling staff shortages have pushed them beyond their limits,” Northam said.

Despite the Catholic diocese this week offering a pay increase to school staff that exceeded the government’s 2.5% cap, Northam said it didn’t come close to union demands.

“If there is no improved offer after Friday, the IEU executive will meet to consider further industrial action,” Mr Northam said.

Meanwhile, Premier Dominic Perrottet, whose own children attend Catholic schools, said he sympathised with the challenges facing workers, with the pandemic adding extra pressure for many people.

“Ultimately, we are all in this together … from our position we are working through the area of responsibility we have for the public sector in NSW,” Perrottet said.

Representing around 32,000 Catholic teachers and support staff throughout NSW and the ACT, the IEU will not know the outcome of the requests until next month’s NSW budget.

