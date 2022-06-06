NSW Announce Multi-Billion Dollar Health Worker Recruitment Drive

A shot in the arm for New South Wales, with more than 10,000 medical staff including doctors and nurses to be recruited as part of a $4.5 billion health workforce drive.

Announced on Monday, the move aims to bolster the state’s strained healthcare workforce, in what government sources are calling a “health army” with more than 7,600 extra workers in the next year alone.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the funding injection aims to make life easier for existing staff in the NSW Health system.

"Today we’re announcing the biggest boost in our health workforce in our state’s history and the largest in the country," he said on Sunday.

"That’s more doctors and nurses, allied health professionals, paramedics, to ensure that wherever you are right across our great state- from the cities to the burbs to the bush, you’ll have the best care."

“This record investment will help us care for health staff across the state, providing the respite and back-up they need,” he said on Sunday, ensuring “better health outcomes and a brighter future for NSW families,” Perrottet declared.

The multibillion dollar spend will go towards hiring nurses, midwives, doctors, paramedics, pathologists, scientific staff, pharmacists and allied health professionals, as well as support staff to ensure the smooth operation of NSW hospitals.

