NSW Back New RNA and mRNA Vaccine Development Facility

The New South Wales government have promised $96 million for an Australian-first Covid mRNA and RNA vaccine development facility.

The deal will include laboratories and pre-clinical trial spaces to commission early-stage RNA-based drug development.

Not isolated to coronavirus alone, RNA technology is used against pandemics, cancers, and genetic diseases, while the mRNA vaccines inform the body's cells on how to build immunity and produce antibodies against a virus.

The announcement comes after the Berejiklian government established talks with pharmaceutical giant Moderna earlier in the year, with a manufacturing hub marked for a site in north-west Sydney.

The significant deal will also see all NSW universities participating in the project.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the state's RNA Bioscience Alliance hopes to build mRNA hub for the nation and with international prospects.

“We are the first state in Australia to deliver a pilot manufacturing facility to spearhead the establishment of a local RNA industry,” he said.

“The COVID pandemic has demonstrated to the world that it is critically important that we have the capability to develop vaccines quickly and for our country to have sovereign capability.

“The advent of mRNA vaccines and the crucial role they’ve played in getting NSW back on the road to a pandemic recovery is just the beginning of what this incredible emerging medical technology can do,” the Premier said.

Minister for Jobs, Trade and Industry Stuart Ayres said the pilot would facilitate research into a commercial RNA industry.

“We have the research talent, a thriving innovation ecosystem and we as a government are ready to take research translation and commercialisation to the next level,” he said.

“There is also the potential for this facility to be scaled up to significantly increase our sovereign capacity in vaccine production, strengthening the state’s resilience against future pandemics.” - MP Stuart Ayres

The pilot program is yet to receive final business case approval.

