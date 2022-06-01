NSW Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags From Today

New South Wales will ban single-use plastic bags from today, bringing them in line with the rest of Australia.

Environment Minister James Griffin said the ban is the first step in a plan to eradicate single-use plastic items and packaging.

More than 2.7 billion plastic items end up in waterways across NSW each year, and single-use plastic items make up about 60 per cent of the state's litter.

The government is working with the National Retail Association (NRA) to help businesses with the transition.

“Single-use plastic is used by many of us for just a few convenient minutes, but it remains in our environment for many years, eventually breaking into microplastics,” he said.

Further restrictions on other single-use plastics will be introduced from November, including straws, cutlery, plates and bowls, crockery and cups made from expanded polystyrene, along with plastic cotton buds and rinse-off personal care products with plastic beads.

