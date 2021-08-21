NSW Braces For Another Trying Day As COVID Case Numbers Soar

NSW is bracing for another trying day after a record day of cases on Saturday, with fears cases could soon reach 1,000.

There were 825 cases recorded on Saturday, which is now the highest daily number recorded in Australia since COVID began, sparking new restrictions and police powers.

However, Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to "stay calm and accept Delta is here".

New restrictions will apply for residents and businesses in the LGAs of concern from Monday August 23 from 12:01am:

Curfews will be introduced from 9pm to 5am (except for work, emergencies or medical care) to help reduce the movement of young people

Outdoor exercise is limited to one hour per day

The following retail premises must close except for click and collect: garden centres and plant nurseries, office supplies, hardware and building supplies, landscaping material supplies, rural supplies, and pet supplies (tradespeople are allowed to shop in-store where relevant)

All exams and other education or professional development related activities will move online, not including the HSC.

There were more than 120,000 vaccinations in New South Wales on Saturday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.