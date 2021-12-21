NSW Breaks National Record Ahead Of Emergency Meeting

New South Wales infections have surged in the past 24-hours with 3,057 new infections reported on Tuesday, breaking the nation's highest daily tally.

The new cases were detected from a decent 136,972 swabs collected on Monday, in the lead-up to festive celebrations.

There are currently 284 people in hospital, while 39 of those are in ICU.

Two people have died with the virus.

As of Monday, more than 93 per cent of eligible people aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 94.9 per cent have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, echoing the PM's sentiments, Premier Dominic Perrottet has called for "calm" amid growing calls to tighten Covid restrictions.

“We are taking a balanced and proportionate response that is completely focused on keeping people safe, while at the same time opening up our economy and ensuring that people are able to work and provide for their families,” he said.

“There will always be new variants of this virus. The pandemic is not going away. We need to learn to live alongside it.” - Premier Perrottet

It comes as an emergency National Cabinet session has been called for Wednesday amid rising concerns of a Covid surge over the festive season.

Federal chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly has written to state and territory leaders ahead of the meeting recommending low-level restrictions including that that “masks should be mandated in all indoor settings including retail, hospitality when not eating or drinking, and entertainment facilities”.

At this stage the Perrottet government is insisting on a 'common sense' approach, when it comes to wearing masks when social distancing is not achievable.

"It is a time of personal responsibility for our state," Mr Perrottet said on Monday. "We are treating the people of our state like adults."

