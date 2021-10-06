NSW Cases Decline As Major Changes To Reopening Revealed

New South Wales infections are on the decline as the state reports 587 new Covid cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has delivered a series of "major changes" to the reopening roadmap effective as of Monday.

Changes to the state's reopening roadmap for fully vaccinated people include:

Indoor swimming pools will be open for children’s swimming lessons, lap swimming and rehabilitation.

Home visits will be doubled to 10 adults, and outdoor gatherings will be increased to 30 adults.

Caps on weddings and funerals will be increased to 100.

In addition to these amendments, the newly appointed Premier is bringing forward all schools to return by the 25th of October, by steering toward a 2-tiered approach.

"So, stage one will be the 18th of October and we’ll be moving the period from November into the 25th of October," he announced.

"So, all school children will return to school by 25 October. That’s great for kids. It’s a major relief for parents and their sanity and I think this is an important decision today and I want to thank all the teachers who are there getting vaccinated to ensure that we can open our schools as safely as possible"

Further significant freedoms will be established once the state hits the 80 per cent double dose mark, including the removal of face-masks in the office and increased capacities for major outdoor events extended to 5,000.

"If we continue to work together, if we continue to make the effort and make the sacrifices that we have all been making, NSW will be open again and that ensures we get back to work and get businesses open and get the economy and society back to where it was before this pandemic began"

"These changes today are measured, sensible, and ensured we open up in a very safe way," the Premier entreated.

