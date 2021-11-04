NSW Cases Dip Amid Push For Kids Covid Vaccine Approval

New South Wales Covid numbers are back on the decline with 249 new infections recorded on Friday and sadly, three lives lost.

It follows a slight reprieve from the previous day's infections where cases rose to 308.

The state currently has 285 people in hospital, while 61 of those are in ICU and 3 are on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from 80,581 swabs collected on Thursday.

Currently, 89.1 per cent of eligible NSW residents are now fully vaccinated, with 93.8 per cent have received their first dose.

It comes as NSW and Victorian leaders hope to push the Prime Minister into revealing the timeline for a Covid vaccine for children under 12 during today's National Cabinet meeting.

The lower dose Pfzier vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 has this week been approved in the US.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard hopes Covid vaccines could be available to children by the end of the year.

“It will be a game-changer for little kids,” Mr Hazzard said.

“As Health Minister I would like to see the vaccinations available for children. I’m very hopeful that before the end of this year the Therapeutic Goods Administration will adopt... a similar decision-making as the FDA in the United States.” - Minister Hazzard

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett believes its crucial parents get an idea of when they'll be able to protect their kids from the virus.

"There's a real appetite out there now, people now trust the vaccines," she said.

"Parents have been vaccinated themselves [and] are keen for their kids to be able to go to school, stay in school and have less risk of infection given we still don't fully understand the risk of infection in children". - Prof Catherine Bennett

It follows a joint announcement from NSW and Victorian premiers that state borders would come down as of 11.59pm on Thursday with the aim of normalising living with Covid.

