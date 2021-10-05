NSW Cases Dip As Incoming Premier Forecasts Light At The End Of The Tunnel

New South Wales recorded 608 new infections on Tuesday and tragically seven Covid-related deaths.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty said five of the people who passed away were not vaccinated, while two people had received one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Currently there are 978 Covid cases admitted to hospital across the state, with 190 people in intensive care and 94 on ventilation.

More than 67.5 per cent of eligible people in NSW are now fully vaccinated, with expectations the state will hit 70 per cent targets this week.

It comes as the newly crowned Premier Dominic Perrottet said the 'Reopening Roadmap' as delivered by Gladys Berejiklian is still on track to kick-off on Monday, despite rumours it could be bought forward to Friday.

"Now, while there are still more challenging days to come, there is light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to the way that everyone across our state has responded," he said.

"We want NSW to bounce back stronger, safer and more successful than ever before, to get back to the life that we love and the freedoms that we hold dear"

"As a former treasurer, I know that a strong society needs a strong economy, and that is why our first priority will be to continue the plan that we have started," Mr Perrottet said, "keeping people safe, opening up the economy and securing our recovery".

Mr Perottet did however reveal that the NSW Crisis Cabinet will meet discuss the roadmap in greater detail immediately.

Meanwhile, the Premier has confirmed environment minister Matt Kean will step up as the new treasurer, while Brad Hazzard will remain as health minister.

The transport portfolio has yet to be announced.

