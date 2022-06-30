NSW Commuters Continue Facing Significant Delays As Industrial Action Intensifies

New South Wales commuters are facing another day of disruptions on Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink services as industrial action continues.

Trains are running on a reduced timetable and some services have been cancelled.

Those using Greater Sydney, Illawarra, Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Newcastle services are encouraged to delay all non-essential travel on regional lines.

Anyone travelling to the airport is urged not to travel by train, with limited services coupled with the start of school holidays making it even busier than usual.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union secretary Alex Claassens said the strike will go ahead with decreased services of 70 per cent and a weekend timetable running.

"It's going to be a very messy day tomorrow," Claassens said, on Thursday.

"We are going to continue fighting to get these trains made safe and we will do whatever it takes."

Impacted lines:

Reduced services will operate on the T1 North Shore and Western, T2 Inner West and Leppington, T3 Bankstown, T4 Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra, T8 Airport & South, and the T9 Northern Line.

There will be no train services operating on the T5 Cumberland Line between Richmond and Leppington. Customers can change at Granville to complete their journey.

A weekend frequency will operate on the Blue Mountains and Central Coast and Newcastle lines.

Bus replacements:

T3 Bankstown line between Lidcombe and Bankstown

T7 Olympic Park Line between Olympic Park and Lidcombe

T8 Airport and South Line between Campbelltown and Macarthur

South Coast Line between Wollongong and Kiama and Wollongong and Port Kembla.

Road travel:

Commuters are being encouraged to road travel, and Transport for NSW has opened all transit lanes to all motorists today.

Anyone can travel in a T2 or T3 lane and will not be fined to help with traffic flow.

