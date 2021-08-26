NSW Covid-19 Cases Surge Over 1000 But Freedoms Are Coming For Those Vaccinated

NSW has recorded 1029 community transmissions overnight and sadly three deaths.

All deaths were men who died at their homes in the Western Sydney region. They include a 30 year old, a 60 year old man and an 80 year old. None were vaccinated.

With all victims deteriorating rapidly at home, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said it's crucial that people present early for care so clinicians have the best chance of allowing them to recover.

Nearly 700 people are in hospital ranging between their 20s and 70s. One hundred and sixteen of those are in ICU, the vast majority of which are unvaccinated.

Its now confirmed 80% of the cases are concentrated in the Western and South-Western Sydney regions.

New Freedoms To Come Into Effect from 12:01 am September 13

Those outside the LGAs of concern are allowed to have outdoor gatherings of up to 5 people including children, provided all adults are vaccinated. The gathering must occur within their LGA or within 5km of their home.

Those outside the LGAs of concern are allowed to have outdoor gatherings of up to 5 people including children, provided all adults are vaccinated. The gathering must occur within their LGA or within 5km of their home. Within the LGAs of concern, households, where all adults are vaccinated, can gather outdoors for 1 hour of recreation on top of the 1 hour allowed for exercise. It must occur outside curfew hours and within 5km of their home. Berejiklian said residents and businesses should now prepare for the community to open back up in the coming months.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called on residents and businesses to prepare for the community to open back up in the coming months.

"The NSWGovernment will start conversations with industry, but we do say that the condition of you participating in what will be reopening is on you being vaccinated. Because when you start opening at 70 per cent, there are certain activities only vaccinated people can do,” she said.

An announcement on the future of schooling will be made tomorrow.

In regional NSW the lockdown will be extended until 11:59 pm Friday 10 September including the Mid-North Coast and Riverina.

The Central Coast has seen 12 new cases in the past week alone while authorities are concerned by positive sewerage fragments popping up in the area as well as Tamworth.

There are also 35 active cases in the Western New South Wales Local Health District with particular concern for Dubbo.

There have been no new cases for the Hunter New England area overnight.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.