NSW Covid Cases Rise Amid Calls To Keep Schools Open

New South Wales' Covid numbers has risen slightly with 261 new infections on Thursday and sadly, one life lost.

Hospitalisation numbers continue to fall with 228 people in hospital, with 40 of those in ICU.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Newcastle Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The new cases were detected from a massive 77.009 tests collected on Wednesday.

Currently 90.4 per cent of eligible people aged over 16 have been fully vaccinated, while 94 per cent have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, the closure of hundreds of schools and day care centres across the state has pushed calls for rapid antigen tests to be used instead of isolation.

Over the last month alone more than 270 schools and 300 childcare centres were closed for deep cleaning due to Covid infections, plunging thousands of children, staff, and families into isolation.

With most cases detected across primary schools, paediatricians and parents are calling on the state government to deliver rapid antigen testing as an alternative management program, which would reduce the impacts of closing schools and centres.

Modelling by the Doherty Institute has found that screening students before school with rapid antigen tests is as successful at managing outbreaks as quarantining.

Paediatrician and epidemiologist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Professor Fiona Russell believes "the objective now is to keep schools open”

“There is a need to stop disruption to families because ‘test to stay’ approach dramatically reduces lost learning without compromising community safety.” - Prof Fiona Russell

A piloted scheme using the rapid antigen tests is already underway in the border town of Albury.

In the meantime, a new vaccine could soon be available to help.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has cleared the way for Moderna to seek approval for kids aged 6 to 11 to receive its formula.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.