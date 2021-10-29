NSW Covid Epicentre Moves To Regional Area

New South Wales has recorded 268 new Covid cases and two deaths as New South Wales' Covid outbreak epicentre moves to regional NSW.

Fears have grown over a worrying outbreak at the popular "City Gym" in Sydney’s inner west where more than a dozen infections have been acquired.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the December 1 date when the unvaccinated will be allowed to leave lockdown, will change.

On The Ray Hadley Morning Show on Friday morning, sources said the NSW cabinet would meet next week to discuss waiting until the double dosed rate reached 95% before allowing the unvaccinated to claim the same freedoms as the double dosed. But as the rate continues its rapid climb, the change could mean the unvaccinated can get out of lockdown sooner. According to Data from Covid Live, the state is likely to smash the 90% double dosed rate by November 8.

The epicentre of our state's Covid crisis has moved away from Sydney, now circulating predominantly in the Hunter New England area. Seventy-three cases were recorded in the area on Tuesday, surpassing south-western Sydney’s 56.

Newcastle has seen the majority of NSW’s cases having recorded 231 cases in the past 14 days up to October 26. In the same period, Cessnock had 132 cases and Maitland saw 122 cases.

