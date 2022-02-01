NSW Covid Infections And Hospital Admissions Slip

Another 27 lives have tragically been lost with Covid in the past 24-hours as infections drop across New South Wales.

There were 11,807 new cases reported on Wednesday, down by 1,011 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 5,493 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 6,314 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

NSW currently has 2,622 people admitted to hospital with Covid, down by 127 on those reported on Tuesday.

Of those 170 patients in intensive care.

Currently, 94 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 95 per cent have received their first dose and 40.6 per cent have been boosted.

