NSW Covid Numbers Drop As State Approaches 90 Percent First Dose Vaccinations

New South Wales Covid cases have fallen again with 580 cases, down from Friday’s 646 cases, sadly 11 lives were lost.

The state has recorded some major vaccination wins, with the 70 percent double does target reached, and almost 90 percent of the population have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said vaccination was key to living with the virus.

“We will learn to live alongside the virus, but importantly in doing that what we have to do, we have to get that vaccination rate continuing to increase, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please go out and do it.”

Meanwhile, the state is getting ready to reopen on Monday and although vaccine passports won’t be available, the Premier is urging people to be kind to hospitality and retail workers.

“I know it’s not going to be perfect I’m not going to shy away from that, but ultimately if we all work together, we will ensure we all come through this period of time stronger.”

On Monday, ten visitors are allowed into the home, the cap on outdoor gatherings rises to 30 people, gyms and indoor sporting facilities will open, as well as hairdressers and beauty salons.

