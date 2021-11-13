NSW Covid Numbers Drop As State Records 250 New Cases

Covid case numbers remain steady with the state reporting 250 new Covid cases in 24 hours to 8PM on Friday.

The new numbers reflect 36 less than yesterday’s numbers.

The state has also recorded zero Covid related deaths for the first time in nearly three months with August 24th the last time the state recorded zero deaths.

There are 228 people in hospital with the virus, with 32 patients in intensive care.

The news comes as the state continues to increase vaccination rates and the hospitalisation rate low.

The state’s current vaccination rate is currently at 90.8 percent of eligible people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated while 94.1 percent of eligible people have received their first dose.

Of people aged between 12 and 15 years, 80 percent have had their first vaccination while 72.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Despite the state’s Covid case numbers declining, Sydney’s Covid case numbers have increased within the western and southern suburbs.

The bulk of case numbers have moved from the state’s regions to Sydney only four weeks following the easing of restrictions.

As numbers begin to drop throughout the state, NSW is preparing to welcome back international students with fully vaccinated students exempt from quarantine requirements.

