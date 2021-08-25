NSW COVID Outbreak Set To Impact HSC Exams

The COVID outbreak continues to wreak havoc for NSW school students with talk the HSC could be postponed until November.

Already exams have already been set back a week to October 19.

The New South Wales Briefing

However, the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) has suggested written exams would be held in early November providing students enough time to be fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Additional suggestions form the NESA include limiting face-to-face exams to major subjects only, such as English and Maths.

Meantime, with around two thirds of public-school teachers having had their first vaccination, parents remain divided over whether it’s too early to reopen schools.

Priority will be given to the youngest and oldest school students when face-to-face classes resume, which is anticipated when the community vaccination rates hit 70 per cent.

NSW crisis cabinet are currently in talks regarding the return-to-school plan and are expected to make an announcement later this week.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr