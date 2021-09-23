NSW Crisis Cabinet To Discuss Life After 80 Per Cent Double Dose Milestone Today

The NSW Crisis Cabinet will be meeting today to discuss what life will look like once we reach the 80 per cent double dose vaccine milestone.

On the agenda is bigger crowds at major events, more people allowed in our homes, at weddings and funerals, and a restart for community sport.

The state is on track to reach the 70 per cent double dose goal in just two weeks, seeing lockdown end on October 11.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy has told 9 that the 80 per cent target will be achieved not too long after that.

"I think it could be as little as 7-10 days, so the opening up will be relatively rapid," he said.

Federal Government data shows the rate of fully vaxxed 16 to 19-year-olds has almost double within a week, to nearly 23 per cent.

