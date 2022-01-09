NSW Death Toll Rises As State Records 30, 062 New Cases

NSW have recorded 30, 062 new Covid cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours to 8PM last night marking the highest number of Covid related deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,927 people hospitalised with the virus and 151 people in intensive care.

This is an increase from yesterday’s 1,795 hospitalisations.

The latest Covid case numbers come from 98,986 Covid PCR tests returned yesterday, while rapid antigen tests are still not included in the latest Covid tally.

A new system in which those who test positive through RAT kits can report their diagnosis through the Service NSW app is expected to be launched this week.

New restrictions have been re-introduced overnight to help minimise the spread including a ban on singing and dancing in public places until January 27.

The new numbers come as the state issues special exemptions for close contacts who work in food logistics and manufacturing.

The special isolation exemption will allow workers to exit isolation early for work purposes if they show no symptoms of Covid.

The exemption comes as the state works to keep food on the shelves as supermarkets and other food providers suffer through massive shortages countrywide.

To be eligible for an exemption, an employee’s absence must be deemed as a high-risk disruption by their employer, which could potentially impact critical services.

These workers must also submit to daily rapid antigen tests and must comply with all Covid safety requirements set out by the employer.

Industries eligible for the exemption include agriculture, food transport, warehousing, and postal, food manufacturing and emergency services.

