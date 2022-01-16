NSW Edges Closer To Omicron Peak As Cases Decline

New South Wales Covid cases even out as the state reported 29,504 infections reported on Monday and sadly 17 lives lost.

The new cases were detected from 11,858 at-home RATs and 17,646 PCR swabs collected from state-run hubs.

Of the 11,858 positive rapid antigen test results, 10,187 were from the previous seven-days.

With cases steadily declining, dropping from Sunday’s 34,660, which fell from 48,768 infections on Saturday and more than 63,000 on Friday, experts advise the state could soon reach its infections peak.

There are currently 2,776 people being treated in hospital with Covid, while 203 of those are in ICU, with 61 patients are on a ventilator.

In NSW 93.8 per cent of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, while more than 95 per cent have received their first dose and just over 26 per cent have received a booster.

Meanwhile, modelling for NSW released last week, predicted the worst scenario would see 6000 people admitted to hospital with Covid, with 600 in ICU, while the at best 3158 patients would be hospitalised at the peak, with 270 of those in ICU.

Although a “difficult few weeks” are still to come, Premier Dominic Perrottet said the modelling is “very reassuring and encouraging”.

As forewarned, while case numbers would drop, hopspitalisations and fatalities would be the indicator of when the state reaches its “peak”.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy told Sunrise on Monday that Australia was most likely nearing its peak of Omicron infections.

“The main concern are the number of deaths which will continue to increase for the next couple of weeks at least,” he said.

