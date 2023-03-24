NSW Election: What You Need To Know

Millions across New South Wales will head to the polls tomorrow for the 2023 NSW State election. The LNP’s Dominic Perrottet is going up against Labour’s Chris Minns.

There are 93 electorates in NSW, and you can find the polling booth in your area using the NSW Electoral Commission’s search tool.

So far, nearly 640,000 people have already voted at pre-poll centres, and more than 28,000 have chosen to submit votes via post.

Click the link below to know more about the election:

Polls are putting Labor just ahead, but the coalition is far from being counted out.

On today’s Briefing, we talk to Sacha Barbour Gatt, host of the new LiSTNR Sydney news podcast THIS ARVO IN SYDNEY. Gatt has shared everything you need to know about tomorrow’s election.

“I have been talking to people, and following the comments on articles, I just get the sense that I think Dominic Perrottet made a big impact when he pulled NSW through Covid,” Gatt said.

She said that NSW residents were impressed by Dominic Perrottet’s decisions during the pandemic and the recovery of post covid, such as lifting mask restrictions and reopening shopping centres.

“ sPeople liked him for that because people were so over it by the time we got through the 2021 lockdown. They liked someone coming in and going, ‘we are moving forward, and we are not stopping’,” she said.

For the Labor party, Gatt said that Chris Minns wanted to present a “clean outlook” to the people in NSW.

“They have been really nice to each other as well, like both Dom and Chris are kind of open with the fact that if they were not trying to knock each other off the perch, they would be mates and hang out, which is an interesting tactic.”

