NSW Exceeds Record Numbers With 2,566 New Cases

NSW has reached a new record with 2,566 new Covid cases and zero deaths recorded in the last 24 hours to 8PM last night.

This is the highest number if infections of any Australian jurisdiction throughout the pandemic so far.

There are currently 227 people in hospital with the virus, 28 of these people are in intensive care. These numbers are steadily rising however, NSW health have confirmed that a majority of these cases are unvaccinated.

The numbers come from 148,937 tests returned in 24 hours.

The eligible NSW population is now at 93.4 percent fully vaccinated and 94.9 percent vaccinated with their first dose.

As the Covid case numbers continue to rise in NSW, Premier Dominic Perrottet and Health Minister Brad Hazzard are urging those eligible to come forward for their booster shots in an effort to slow the spread.

Mr Perrottet said eligible NSW residents will be sent a reminder over the Summer period in a push to get everyone vaccinated against the virus.

"I note in relation to the five-month period, following your second shot, many people will become eligible for that booster shot over the summer months,” he said.

“Please check. There's reminders that are sent out from New South Wales Health, trying to make it as easy as possible to ensure we get that booster shot uptake to the level it needs to be.”

According to Health Minister Brad Hazzard, 57,000 shots were administered over the past week, which is an increase of 15,000 from the week previous.

Mr Perrottet reiterated that getting everyone vaccinated with their first, second and third dose of the vaccine is the key to opening the state.

"We said vaccination is key to ensuring we're able to open up as quickly as possible, as safely as possible,” he said.

“…to see so many people go out and receive that booster shot, particularly as we go into Christmas, has been incredibly pleasing."

“It's the efforts that everyone is making across our state that ensures we remain safe and our families remain safe, particularly over the Christmas period.”

