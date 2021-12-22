NSW Experiences Massive Surge In Wait Times For Testing

As NSW recorded a mammoth 3,763 cases - breaking the previous tally of new infections - there has been a major spike in wait times to receive a test.

Across all parts of the state, residents are flocking to testing clinics and experiencing queues withstanding hours on end.

Many Australians are eager to get tested before Christmas holidays, with some even lining up before dawn.

There are major concerns test results won't return in time to travel, especially to popular destinations in Queensland.

In Sydney there are reports of extensive queues at North Ryde, Westmead, St Leonards, Bondi, Rushcutters Bay and Sydney International Airport.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state's system for testing is under “massive pressure” due to the surge in case numbers in particular Omicron cases.

“Our COVID-19 clinics team are currently processing large volumes of tests,” NSW Health said.

Approximately 426,000 people have been tested in NSW since Friday, with 8,000 of those returning a positive result.

