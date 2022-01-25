NSW Extend Covid Restrictions Until February 28

The NSW state government has extended Covid restrictions until the end of February in a bid to keep the current Omicron wave curving downward.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said continuing the health measures will ensure the focus would remain on back to schools and resuming non-urgent elective surgery.

“We have always said we will respond to what is in front of us and tailor our approach as required and that is exactly what we are doing.”

“We are transitioning to living with COVID and we will need to continually update our approach to ensure we are keeping people safe and protecting our health system," Mr Perrottet said.

“It is vital people continue to come forward and get their booster shots to help keep themselves, their family and the community safe.” - Premier Perrottet

Current settings will continue from Thursday, 27 January 2022 until Sunday, 28 February 2022, including:

Hospitality venues, including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes, and nightclubs must follow the one person per two square metre rule indoors;

Masks are required in all indoor settings (except residences). Masks are strongly encouraged where you cannot maintain a safe distance from others

QR code check-ins are compulsory at certain premises, including hospitality venues and retail shops

Singing and dancing is not permitted in hospitality venues, entertainment facilities, nightclubs, indoor music festivals and indoor major recreation facilities (except for weddings, performers, instructors, and students).

As additional measures, people are encouraged to continue to work from home where possible and to reduce mingling when eating and drinking.

