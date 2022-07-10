NSW Flood-Affected Residents Returning Home Warned To Prepare For The Worst

As evacuation orders ease, flood-affected residents returning to inundated homes have been urged to be aware of road closures and train outages cross the states.

For flood victims in the Hunter, lower Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains regions, there remain roads cut in several towns with train services also impacted.

NSW State Emergency Services Flood Rescue Operator Adam Jones on Saturday said people need to prepare for the worst as they return home.

"There's obviously ramifications with that. It's not just a free-for-all, run back in there," Mr Jones told AAP.

“There will be debris, their homes won’t have been checked, so if it has been inundated, there could be structural issues.

“The electrics might need to be looked at by an electrician. There could be mud and sewage everywhere,” he warned.

“Everyone’s going to be a bit stressed under these circumstances. - Mr Jones

Residents returning to flood-affected properties are advised to wear PPE, boots, gloves and have sanitiser handy.

Currently 239 properties of the 2285 examined, have been deemed not habitable with a further 973 requiring repairs.

In the meantime, significant rainfall and gusty winds are expected across the state as the massive flood clean-up continues.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rainfall between 10mm to 20mm in areas around Sydney and the Newcastle region on Sunday, while the Illawarra district will receive between 20mm and 40mm.

Meanwhile, hazardous surf warnings have also been issued for Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast.

