NSW Floods Devastation Compared To Lismore, Two People Remain Missing

Two people remain missing in Eugowra amid the flood events which was described as “Lismore-level devastation but with smaller communities” by a Nationals MP.

Speaking on ABC radio on Wednesday morning, federal member for Calare Andrew Gee spoke about how his electorate was affected – which includes Eugowra and other central west NSW communities.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Mr Gee said buildings were “picked up from their foundations and washed down streets” while floodwaters have left “cars strewn over town” and over 90 per cent of homes “hit in some way.”

He shares the story of one of his constituents.

“Floodwaters picked his vehicle up and slammed him into a house side on,” he said.

The man crawled through a window in the house, where he saw a mother and three children who he helped get onto the roof.

“By the time hoisted last child up, flood waters were approaching his neck.”

Meanwhile, emergency services continue to search for two missing people, Dianne Smith, 60, and Ljubsia “Les” Vugec, 85.

Ms Smith last spoke to family on the phone from her car on Monday morning while Mr Vugec was last seen at his Eugowra home around the same time.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.