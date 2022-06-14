NSW Government Announce $5 Billion Childcare Plan

New South Wales parents are set to save thousands on childcare with the NSW Government revealing a $5 billion boost to the childcare sector.

The NSW government have announced plans to bring down the cost of childcare as part of a $5 billion plan announced in the state budget.

The plan will see billions injected into the sector over a 10-year span in a bid to get more women back into the workforce.

The state government have so far pledged $775 million over the next four years.

The new plan will see the NSW government pay subsidies to childcare providers which will then allow providers to lower their fees.

The plan was initially suggested by the government’s Women’s Economic Opportunities Review.

While the price of childcare will be lowered, parents will remain eligible for the Commonwealth subsidy.

The government’s $5 billion plane will see approximately 95,000 women return to work or increase their working hours.

The plan is part of the government’s bid to close the gender working gap by at least 14 percent with the next decade.

